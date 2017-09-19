Report: NFL official Carl Johnson under investigation for domestic violence

It appears the NFL has another domestic violence case to sort out, although this one doesn’t involve a player.

TMZ reports that line judge and former NFL vice president of officiating Carl Johnson is under investigation in Louisiana for domestic violence. Johnson has denied the allegations by a woman who claims she and Johnson lived together in 2016 and began being violent with her in December.

Per the report, the woman claims Johnson broke one of her breast implants and reached out to the NFL in March of this year before going to the police. She was granted a temporary restraining order, but a permanent one was denied. A representative of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that the case remains under investigation.

Johnson offered no comment when reached by the website and the NFL has not commented about any internal investigation. Johnson, who left the league office to become the league’s first full-time official in 2012, is subject to discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.