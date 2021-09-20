Report: NFL will not suspend Kenny Young or Trai Turner

Rams linebacker Kenny Young and Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner were ejected from their respective games Sunday. Both face fines, but the NFL will not suspend either, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Turner appeared to spit toward a Raiders player in the fourth quarter and was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Turner was spit on first.

Officials also penalized Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he was not ejected. Thomas said he was trying to separate Thomas and Maxx Crosby.

Tomlin disagreed with the punishment for Turner.

“Somebody spit in his face,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “And so I understand the 15-yard penalties and so forth, gaining control of the game and stuff. Trai is not a young guy. He’s not overly emotional. He’s a flat-liner. For him to respond the way he responded, what transpired had to transpire. I was stating that case to [the officials].

“I didn’t believe he did enough to be kicked out of the football game. That was just my opinion.”

In the Rams’ victory over the Colts, Young was ejected in the third quarter for making contact with an official. Young was complaining to the official about something after a run for no gain by Jonathan Taylor.

