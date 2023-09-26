Report: NFL not expected to suspend Mac Jones for Sauce Gardner incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of giving him a below-the-belt cheap shot during Sunday's Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium.

There are multiple videos of the alleged incident circulating on social media, but none of them definitively prove Jones did what Gardner claims.

But that hasn't stopped several current and former NFL players from criticizing Jones and calling him a dirty player.

Could the league, which reportedly is looking into the incident, discipline Jones before Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Jones is "not expected" to be suspended, but a fine is possible.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones isn't expected to be suspended for allegedly cup-checking #Jets CB Sauce Gardner in Sunday's game.



Jones said Monday nothing was intentional. The NFL reviews all plays and it's possible, though not certain, that Jones could be fined. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2023

The Patriots defeated the Jets 15-10 for their first victory of the season. The result also extended New England's win streak over the Jets to 15 games, which ties a team record for the most consecutive victories versus a single opponent.

The next opportunity for Gardner and the Jets to get revenge against Jones and the Patriots won't come until the final week of the regular season when New England hosts New York at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 7.