Report: NFL has no immediate plans to alter investigative procedures in wake of Kareem Hunt

The NFL’s investigative practices have come under a microscope once again after the league was unable to acquire video footage of an apparent assault of a female by former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at a Cleveland area hotel. The video was acquired by TMZ and released to the public, which led to Hunt being released by the Chiefs, going unclaimed through waivers and landing on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

But despite the league’s inability to ascertain the true scope of the incident involving Hunt prior to the video’s release to TMZ, the NFL is not currently planning any immediate changes to their investigative processes.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the league isn’t expected to make any changes to their procedures in the near future despite a growing number of owners having concerns about the league’s methods.

The NFL was unable to acquire the tape from the hotel or police, was unable to speak with the women involved in the incident, and did not speak with Hunt about the matter either. The inability to check any of those boxes left the league, and the Chiefs, blindsided when the tape dropped on the internet on Nov. 30.

In the meantime, the league will attempt to address the concerns any owners may have with the possibility for changes to come in time either through discussions within the league or through CBA negotiations with the NFL Players’ Association.