NFL teams will have more money to spend this offseason. How much more?

The NFL and the Players Association project a salary cap of roughly $200 million per team in 2020, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The cap was $188.2 million in 2019.

The $200 million number is not new, just a refinement, from what the NFL presented to teams at the December owners meetings. At that time, the league projected the 2020 cap in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million.

With negotiations ongoing, it remains to be seen what the actual number ends up being.

Players are expected to vote on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement next week, with the new year scheduled to begin March 18.

“Whether, and how much more, the salary cap would rise in 2020 under a new CBA would depend on whether that additional revenue is counted towards salary cap or benefits,” Pelissero adds.

Revenue will increase from expanded playoffs, with the postseason expected to include an additional wild-card team in each conference for a total of two additional wild-card games.

Pelissero adds that bigger jumps are expected in the salary cap in 2021 and beyond, assuming players ratify the CBA.

NFL, NFLPA projecting salary cap of $200 million in 2020 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk