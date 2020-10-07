The NFL and NFLPA have been looking into whether the Titans violated the COVID-19 protocols put in place for this season in light of the outbreak inside the organization that’s lasted for more than a week.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that one area of inquiry is whether players from the team gathered for workouts after the team’s facility was shut down last Tuesday. The league told the Titans last week that players were not permitted to do so and head coach Mike Vrabel shared that message during a videoconference with reporters.

“I reminded them to not gather with each other until we can find a safe way to enter back into our building,” Vrabel said.

The Titans haven’t been able to get back into the building. They had two more players test positive Wednesday after two days without a positive test and their facility remains closed until further notice.

Maske notes that there has been no verified evidence of workouts put together by Titans players. If that changes, a penalty for the team from the league seems likely.

Report: NFL, NFLPA looking at whether Titans players worked out together last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk