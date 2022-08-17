Report: NFL, NFLPA continue Deshaun Watson settlement talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL and NFL Players Association reportedly are continuing to hold active settlement negotiations about Deshaun Watson's disciplinary matter, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Appeals officer Peter Harvey has delayed his decision in the case because he's waiting to see whether the league and the NFLPA can work out a deal for the length of Watson's suspension, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported Wednesday.

Because Harvey hasn’t made a ruling yet, Watson was eligible to play in the Browns’ first preseason game last Friday. (Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson handed Watson a six-game suspension on August 1 that only applies to the regular season.)

Before the game, Watson apologized publicly for his actions for the first time.

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation,” he said. “[There are] decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position that I would definitely like to have back.”

Last week, sources told the AP that Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that he favors a full-season suspension because of Watson’s “predatory behavior,” with complaints against him from 24 women.