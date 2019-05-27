Report: NFL likely to review incident involving Ezekiel Elliott

If the video from Las Vegas had involved almost anyone else, no one would have batted an eye. But because it was Ezekiel Elliott bumping a security guard, the NFL likely will review the incident, Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com reports.

The league did not respond to multiple requests for comment from PFT over the past week, but the report comes as no surprise considering the running back’s history.

After a legal battle, Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL informed Elliott then that he could face further discipline for additional contact with authorities, though “it was not spelled out what the threshold would ultimately be to trigger another personal conduct violation,” per Robinson.

Robinson, citing a source in the league’s executive branch, added that a video incident of Elliott pulling down the shirt of a woman and exposing her breast during a 2017 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas was deemed a personal conduct violation despite no arrest or complaint from the woman.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones both have dismissed any concern about the most recent incident. But then, the Cowboys also never expected the NFL to suspend the two-time rushing champion for the domestic abuse allegations made against Elliott by an ex-girlfriend.

Las Vegas police working a music festival Elliott attended last weekend placed him in handcuffs but did not arrest him. The security guard did not want to press charges after Elliott bodied him backward and gave him a forearm into a metal gate.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine whether he perceives “actual or threatened physical violence against another person” in the Las Vegas video, according to Robinson.