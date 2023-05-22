Report: NFL is investigating a new wave of violations of gambling policy

As the NFL makes more and more money from legalized gambling, the NFL faces more and more problems from the involvement of players and others connected to the game in wagering on sports.

David Purdum of ESPN.com reports that the NFL is currently investigating a new wave of potential violations of its gambling policy. This development comes just weeks after five players were suspended either for betting on pro football (minimum of one year) or betting on other sports while on team property (six games).

No details have been provided regarding the nature of the violations. It’s one thing for the NFL to have evidence fall into its laps, as it does when sports books tell the league that players and/or non-players are using gambling apps on their own phone. It’s quite another to be proactive and creative in the exploration of more subtle efforts to place bets, the possibility of people influencing the outcome of certain waiters, and/or the handling of inside information.

The league needs to take it seriously. Just one scandal can spark legislation and/or prosecution and/or regulation.

And if it’s not an issue that lands front and center on the agenda for the spring meetings in Minneapolis, it definitely should be.

