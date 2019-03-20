Report: NFL investigating Tyrone Crawford bar fight

Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was in a fight in a bar in Florida, and the NFL is investigating the matter.

TMZ has published video of a brawl that appears to show Crawford fighting with multiple members of the bar’s security staff.

Crawford was not arrested or criminally charged, but he could still face NFL discipline. According to TMZ, the NFL visited the bar in question seeking the security footage that TMZ always seems to get its hands on before the NFL can.

The 29-year-old Crawford was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2012. Last year he started every game but one and was an important part of the defense. The Cowboys will be hoping he’s able to avoid legal problem and a league suspension.