Report: NFL investigating Golden Tate-Jalen Ramsey brawl

The NFL is investigating a brawl between New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which occurred at the end of a Week 4 game between the two teams, reports the New York Post.

The investigation could be complicated by the lack of footage to determine how the Tate-Ramsey feud escalated as soon as the final whistle sounded. Fox did not have available any Tate-Ramsey footage — only the aftermath of players being separated — and there were no fans in the stands to capture it on iPhone cameras and upload to social media.

FOX cameras had cut away for a commercial and missed the start of the fight, but returned in time to see a large scrum on the field with several players from each team involved, including Giants center Nick Gates.

“Just trying to protect my teammate,” Gates told reporters after the game.

Emotions between Tate and Ramsey, who is the father of two of Tate’s young nieces, has festered for nearly a calendar year. The bad blood began when Ramsey dumped Tate’s pregnant sister, leaving her and their children for a Las Vegas dancer.

The two had exchanged words throughout the game, with Tate shaking a Ramsey tackle at one point and Ramsey crushing Tate with a body slam tackle at another.

It is possible that both players face a hefty fine or suspension, but the matter could be complicated due to the lack of video evidence.

