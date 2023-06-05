Report: NFL investigating Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers over gambling

A report on Monday by Sportshandle.com indicated the NFL was probing an Indianapolis Colts player for gambling infractions. Hours later, ESPN confirmed the report and said the player was Colts CB/KR Isaiah Rodgers.

Per SportsHandle:

While the new allegations around the Colts appear to be “isolated to one player,” there is evidence the Colts player placed hundreds of wagers, the source told Sports Handle on the condition of anonymity. At least some of the wagers, the source told Sports Handle on Sunday, were placed on the Colts. On Monday evening, ESPN reported that the player in question is Colts defensive back and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers Sr., a 2020 sixth-round draft pick by the Colts.

ESPN offered details about how the bets were placed and the amount for most of them.

The sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers, the sources said. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games, the sources said. Most of the bets were in the $25-$50 range, although there was at least one low four-figure bet.

SportsHandle reported when the bets were placed.

Most of the wagering occurred during 2022, with some of it extending into 2023.

The team released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire