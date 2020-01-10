Report: NFL investigating Bills for potential violation of injury-reporting policy

The NFL is investigating whether the Buffalo Bills broke league rules regarding injury reporting after defensive end Jerry Hughes posted on Twitter that he played this season with torn ligaments in his wrist, The Buffalo News reports.

The Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America brought the issue to the league’s attention after Hughes posted on Twitter Tuesday that he played with the injuries this season, according to the report.

We will be back 2020 season!!🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/TClGV47QoQ — Jerry hughes Jr (@Iam_jerryhughes) January 7, 2020

“I wasn’t going to let those torn ligaments in my wrist slow me down as the team was so close to achieving our goal of an AFC East banner and playoff games,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes’ wrist injury is news to reporters

Hughes never showed up on an injury report with a wrist injury, according to the report, a potential violation of the NFL’s injury reporting policy.

“All players who have reportable injuries must be listed on the practice report, even if the player takes all the reps in practice, and even if the team is certain that he will play in the upcoming game,” the policy reads.

According to the News, the NFL is looking into the issue per league policy when something like this is brought to its attention.

The Buffalo Bills may have violated the NFL's injury-reporting policy regarding Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the issue when asked about it at his season-ending news conference on Tuesday.

“He was on the injury report,” McDermott said. “It was not in relation to his wrist. He was on the injury report, I believe at one point for his groin and another time just overall for veteran rest.”

Hughes played in all 16 regular-season games and last week’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

