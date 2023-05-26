Report: NFL investigating another Lions player in gambling probe

The ongoing NFL gambling probe that has already hit the Detroit Lions hard has unearthed another potential victim. Per The Athletic, a fifth Lions player is under investigation for violating the league’s rules on sports betting.

The player is unnamed, but reporter Kayln Kahler notes,

“The player currently under investigation was not a prominent member of the 2022 team.”

Four members of the Lions were suspended in varying degrees by the league last month as a result of an ongoing investigation. Wide receiver Jameson Williams is the most prominent Lions player to get suspended; Williams will miss the first six games after admitting he broke the NFL’s protocols.

The Lions parted ways with safety CJ Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus after their indefinite suspensions from the league as part of the same probe. Another wideout, Stanley Berryhill, was also released after getting the same 6-game suspension as Williams.

