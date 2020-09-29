Report: NFL intends to play Steelers-Titans on Sunday, but could move to Monday

As of right now, the NFL still plans on playing the Week 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday despite the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak, but the NFL could move the game back one day.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league intends to play the game as scheduled, but one contingency plan has the game being moved to Monday night in order to allow for more contact tracing and testing.

Even if the game is pushed back, the Titans have quite the hill to climb in preparing for this game.

Tennessee won’t be allowed back in the facility until Saturday, which means there will be no practices ahead of the game if it does take place on Sunday, something the Titans are reportedly preparing for.

However, should the game get moved back one day, it would give the Titans more time to prepare and possibly get a practice in on Saturday. Either way, the Titans are up against it because of the outbreak because the Steelers will get a full week of practices while the Titans will not.

The league does have an avenue to postpone and reschedule the game, but it remains to be seen if that approach will be taken.

