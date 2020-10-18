Report: NFL found no new COVID-19 positives Sunday morning, all Week 6 games going forward

After another week of positive tests and facility closures, the NFL is reportedly going forward with all Week 6 NFL games after the league found no new positive COVID-19 infections on Sunday morning.

No new positives across the league. Play football. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2020

It was once again a busy week for the NFL on the COVID-19 front. The most positive development was the Tennessee Titans, which had the league’s first major outbreak, playing their first game in over two weeks on Tuesday. They haven’t reported any positive tests since.

Three days of closures, positive tests

While the Titans were on the mend, several other teams had to make adjustments on the fly after positive tests. The Atlanta Falcons closed their facility on Thursday after one positive test. The Philadelphia Eagles placed one of their offensive lineman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The Jacksonville Jaguars conducted their Saturday workouts virtually after a player on their practice squad tested positive, and then placed 75 percent of their practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Baltimore Ravens placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though he reportedly didn’t test positive and was only exposed to someone who tested positive. A coach on the Denver Broncos tested positive on Saturday and won’t travel with the team to play the New England Patriots.

And speaking of the Patriots, they closed their facility on Friday after another positive test, and then placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Despite a week of facility closures and positive tests, games involving the Patriots, Falcons, Ravens, Eagles, and Broncos are going forward. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

That all happened over the last week. In fact, most of that happened over just the past few days. Which is why the NFL must be breathing a major sigh of relief on Sunday that they don’t have to make any more adjustments to their schedule — for now, at least.

It’s certainly possible that there could be more weeks of positive tests and facility closures. The farther we get into the season, the more difficult it will become for the NFL to reschedule games without extending the season. Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that the NFL is flexible and open to adding an extra week if necessary, but they’re probably thrilled it didn’t come to that this week.

