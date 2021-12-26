Report: NFL fines Patriots safety Kyle Dugger for role in fight with Colts players
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is facing a fine for fighting on the field against Indianapolis Colts players in Week 15. The NFL hit Dugger with a $10,520 fine for his role in the fight where he ripped the helmet off Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Both players were ejected from the game.
Pittman did not face a fine. Reciever T.Y. Hilton, who made contact with an official and should have gotten ejected, did not face a fine or an ejection.
“I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” Bill Belichick said during a press conference last week. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed.”
Patriots/Colts fines from last week
Kyle Dugger: $10,520,00
Michael Pittman Jr.: None (after video review)
T.Y. Hilton: None (after consultation with official)
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2021
Dugger explained what he saw during the play and the scuffle.
“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger said, transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “I tried to release myself, (and) he obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it. After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.
“So I think it just started — it was a physical play, which, the game was physical, and me trying to get out of a block. And then it just escalated from there.”
Dugger will play in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.
List
9 burning questions ahead of a massive Patriots-Bills game in Week 16