Report: NFL fines Patriots safety Kyle Dugger for role in fight with Colts players

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is facing a fine for fighting on the field against Indianapolis Colts players in Week 15. The NFL hit Dugger with a $10,520 fine for his role in the fight where he ripped the helmet off Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Both players were ejected from the game.

Pittman did not face a fine. Reciever T.Y. Hilton, who made contact with an official and should have gotten ejected, did not face a fine or an ejection.

“I don’t understand why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected for contacting an official,” Bill Belichick said during a press conference last week. “Intentionally or unintentionally, that has no bearing on the play. And those plays are reviewable and are reviewed.”

Dugger explained what he saw during the play and the scuffle.

“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger said, transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox. “I tried to release myself, (and) he obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release, and I felt like I was being held. So I just kind of tried to spin out of it. After that, it just kind of escalated with the pushing. It just kind of happened really fast.

“So I think it just started — it was a physical play, which, the game was physical, and me trying to get out of a block. And then it just escalated from there.”

Dugger will play in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

9 burning questions ahead of a massive Patriots-Bills game in Week 16

