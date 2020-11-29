Report: NFL fines Patriots $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations

Report: Pats fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the NFL season rolls along with a dozen Week 12 games set for Sunday, the league's issues with COVID-19 are as significant as they've been all season long.

How bad are things right now?

Tight end Mark Andrews is the latest Raven to test positive for COVID, and Baltimore's outbreak now includes at least 11 players and 10 staffers who have tested positive, with 20 players landing on the reserve/COVID list, causing the Ravens-Steelers game to be pushed until Tuesday.

The 49ers need to find a new place to play, with Santa Clara County banning contact sports for three weeks.

The Broncos' starting quarterback today is practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, as all of Denver's normal quarterbacks were ruled ineligible after they were deemed to be high-risk close contacts with a person who tested positive -- with none of them wearing masks at the time.

And then there are the Patriots.

New England hasn't had any COVID-19 issues since a mini-outbreak in early October when several players, including Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, tested positive, causing their games against the Broncos and Chiefs to be delayed.

According to reports, the NFL fined the Patriots organization $350,000 for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols at the time, with players not properly wearing masks inside the team facility.

The Patriots aren't the only team that has been disciplined for breaking the league's coronavirus protocols -- with other teams receiving even harsher penalties.

Both the Raiders and Saints earned the league's maximum fine -- $500,000 -- while both teams also lost draft picks. The Steelers and Titans have also been fined for violations this season.