Report: NFL finance committee endorses Josh Harris as the new owner of the Commanders

We are only days away from NFL owners meeting and voting on the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris for $6.05 billion.

On Monday, a significant step in the Commanders sale occurred when the NFL finance committee met virtually and informally voted to recommend approval of Harris’ $6.05 billion-dollar bid to purchase the franchise, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Why is this significant? Due to the large number of Harris’ minority partners, there were more complexities in this purchase than in previous team sales. The money was never an issue for the Harris group, but the NFL finance committee noted some tweaks would need to be made.

Harris and one of his partners, Mitchell Rales, traveled to New York to meet with the finance committee last month, likely overcoming any remaining hurdles before the committee recommended approval.

Additionally, the NFL and Snyder’s legal team reached an agreement that resolves any remaining issues that could have potentially threatened to complicate the sale.

Something else of interest in the Post’s report was that Snyder recently met with Mary Jo White as her investigation nears completion. The report could be released soon, with Harris expected to take over by Friday.

We are merely days away from Washington having a new owner.

