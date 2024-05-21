Report: NFL eyeing Australia game in 2025 or 2026 with Rams potentially as ‘home’ team

The NFL will play five international games in 2024, with three in London, one in Brazil and one in Germany. It’s possible that by 2025, Australia will be added to the league’s international docket.

According to 9News in Australia, the NFL and Melbourne Cricket Club are exploring the possibility of playing a regular-season game in Australia in either 2025 or 2026. If it comes to fruition, the Rams are believed to be the favorites to play host as the “home” team.

The Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are the only two teams with international marketing rights in Australia, but the Rams are the favorites to play due to their close proximity to Melbourne.

If the MCG and Visit Victoria have their way, there will be an NFL regular season match played in Melbourne within two years.

9News can reveal the Melbourne Cricket Club is exploring the possibility of hosting a game in the 2025/26 season.

While discussions are in their early stages, it’s understood the LA Rams have been slated as the ‘home’ franchise for what would be an historic occasion in Australia’s sports capital.

One reason 2026 might make more sense for the Rams to host a game in Australia is that they only have eight home games in 2025, but they have nine in 2026. Therefore, if they do have an international game in 2026 as a home team, they’ll still get to play eight games at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams haven’t played an international game since 2019 when they faced the Bengals in London, and will not play one in 2024, either.

