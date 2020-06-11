Report: NFL extends virtual offseason period to June 26

NFL teams will have to continue to work with their players virtually through the month of June.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL extended its virtual offseason program to June 26th, effectively canceling mini-camps until at least the reported date.

Teams can either extend their offseason program for two weeks so they can go up until the 26th, or they can discontinue after this week. The choice is there's, though Pelissero notes "a bunch" of teams plan on choosing the latter.

In the meantime, the NFL and NFLPA continue to work toward developing protocols to safely execute training camp.

This was an expected move by the league and doesn't yet mean the start of training camp will be delayed. The league has time on their side as opposed to the NBA, NHL or MLB, who had their season start dates delayed or regular-season schedules suspended just before the playoffs.

