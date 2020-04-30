Report: NFL exploring Saturday games if college football delays season

The NFL has always steered clear of playing games on Saturdays during the college football season, but this year there might not be a college football season. And the NFL might fill the void.

NFL officials have discussed moving some games to Saturdays if college football postpones or cancels its season, the New York Post reports. Those discussions have reportedly included the league’s broadcast partners.

The idea is that most games would still be played on Sundays, but a few games could move to Saturday. The Monday and Thursday night schedule would not be affected. This would happen only if there is no college football at all on Saturdays.

The NCAA has made no decisions about whether the college football season will start on time, but there’s some sentiment that college football can only begin if it’s safe to open college campuses to tens of thousands of students. The NFL may be able to start before college football, especially if games are played in empty stadiums.

Any decision to move some games from Sunday to Saturday would likely not take place for a few months, when it’s clearer whether the NFL and college seasons can start on time.

