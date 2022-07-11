Report: NFL executives still believe Jimmy Garoppolo will be traded

The 49ers’ offseason quarterback roller coaster got another twist Monday morning.

Just when it seemed like the trade destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo had all but dried up, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that with training camps getting ready to open, NFL executives are still expecting Garoppolo to be traded by the end of July.

This would be an ideal scenario for San Francisco. They’ve held on to Garoppolo through June and into July in hopes of eventually getting something in return for him. After Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers it appeared the 49ers’ opportunities to recoup some value for the veteran signal caller were gone.

Cleveland and Seattle are the two teams that stick out as possible landing spots for Garoppolo, although both clubs have question marks at quarterback that may be answerable without Garoppolo’s services.

Assuming the 49ers are able to swing a trade for their QB, the question then becomes about compensation. Cleveland had to eat $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $15.3 million salary in order to earn a conditional Day 3 pick in the 2024 draft.

An acquiring team in a Garoppolo trade may want the 49ers to consume a portion of his salary as well. He’s due $25.55 million for the acquiring team. It becomes a question if San Francisco does have to cover some of the cost of that deal whether it’s worth it to gain a mid-round pick in return.