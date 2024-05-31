Report: NFL exec projects extension for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

With a contract extension between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars seemingly impending, projections and opinions — some supportive of such a move, others not so much — have flown around Jacksonville and NFL circles in droves.

It is widely believed Lawrence, the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, will demand a deal similar in value to those that have shaped the league’s quarterback market as of late.

Detroit’s Jared Goff offers a prime example: He inked an extension including a $53 million average annual salary and a $78 million signing bonus on May 16. For reference, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow takes home the highest average annual salary among quarterbacks and all positions, $55 million.

Accordingly, analysts have projected Lawrence will receive a contract with an average annual salary of at least $50 million.

An anonymous NFL front office executive echoed that sentiment in a Friday story about Lawrence’s looming payday with ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, predicting, based on current quarterback contract rankings, Lawrence would assume the No. 2 ranking in average annual salary upon signing.

“One NFL front office executive not affiliated with the Jaguars told ESPN they expect Lawrence’s extension to have an average annual salary just ahead of Goff’s $53 million, but not ahead of Burrow’s $55 million. As for the structure of the deal, it should be similar to the deal Goff received, the executive said. Goff’s contract is a four-year extension that kicks in after the 2024 season and includes a $78 million signing bonus. The Lions will spread that number over five seasons at $14.6 million per season.”

The Jaguars picked up Lawrence’s fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing him a $25,664,000 salary in 2025 while extending the team’s negotiating window as the two sides work toward a long-term deal.

The Jaguars would benefit from extending Lawrence sooner rather than later, however, ideally avoiding market inflation created by another deal. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Green Bay’s Jordan Love are eligible for extensions for the first time; Dallas’ Dak Prescott is entering the final year of an extension he signed in 2021.

“It’s just going to get more expensive,” the executive told DiRocco. “The price is only going to go up.”

Over three seasons and 50 starts with the Jaguars, Lawrence has completed 63.8% of 1,750 passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions, adding 964 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Highlighted by the club’s run to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs two seasons ago, Jacksonville amassed consecutive winning campaigns with Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson between 2022-23, an achievement the club had not reached since 2004-05.

In that stretch, Lawrence completed 65.9% of his passes for 8,129 yards with 46 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, adding nine scores rushing.

