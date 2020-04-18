Report: NFL Draft prospect Mekhi Becton spoke with multiple teams regarding flagged drug test

Mekhi Becton is expected to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, though an untimely drug test problem has reared its head with less than a week to go before teams make their first picks.

Becton was one of multiple prospects to have his NFL Combine drug test flagged, according to Ian Rapoport. Because of this, Becton will enter Stage 1 of the league's Intervention Program for no more than 60 days. If no issues come out of that time period, Becton gets a clean slate.

Becton has no history of failed drug tests in college.

The physically gifted tackle out of Louisville is aware of the flagged test and has talked to multiple teams while waiting for official notification, per ESPN's Josina Anderson. Becton had calls with teams on Saturday and has several more lined up moving forward.

In his predraft position profiles, NBC Sports Washington's Charley Casserly determined Becton to be the best offensive tackle in his class, saying he could be a top-five pick in any draft.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

