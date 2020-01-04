Report: NFL discipline for Patriots in 'Spygate 2.0' incident coming in next two weeks

The Patriots are expected to be disciplined by the NFL in the next two weeks for violations stemming from the "Spygate 2.0" incident in Cincinnati where a team-connected employee videotaped the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline at a game in Cleveland last month, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Patriots are expected to be disciplined for acknowledged gameday video violations in Cincinnati, per league sources. Discipline likely to come in the next two weeks, but not all security reports back to NFL yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

That report is consistent with one from the Washington Post earlier this week that said the league has not turned up evidence thus far implicating coach Bill Belichick or the team's football staff in the incident and that a likely penalty would be a fine of hundreds of thousands of dollars and the loss or reduction in the value of a draft pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Schefter cited cases of recent game-day violations that could be used a basis for punishment:

A basis for Pats' discipline.



Former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer was suspended four games without pay and Browns fined $250K for in-game texting.



ATL loses 5th-round pick, Falcons fined $350k, President Rich McKay suspended from competition committee for piping in crowd noise.







— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2020

Story continues

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Saturday that it wasn't clear if there was a link to football operations in the Patriots case as the league was awaiting more security reports.

Sources: The #Patriots did, in fact, commit a game-day violation and they are expected to be disciplined for taping the #Bengals sidelines.. What's not clear is if there is a link back to football operations, as not all security reports are back to the NFL offices. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

The Patriots also have an infamous history here. Belichick and the Patriots were fined a total of $750,000 by the NFL and the team was stripped of a first-round draft selection in 2007 after the team was found to be improperly taping opponents' coaching signals in the case that became known as Spygate.

Report: NFL discipline for Patriots in 'Spygate 2.0' incident coming in next two weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston