Report: NFL denied Aaron Rodgers petition for vaccination status based on alternate treatments

Another layer of the Aaron Rodgers vaccination story is starting to unfold.

Rodgers attempted to gain vaccination status with the NFL using an “alternate treatment” method but was denied, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The league considers Rodgers, who said he was “immunized” in August, to be unvaccinated.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and now must miss at least the next 10 days, including Sunday’s start against the Kansas City Chiefs. He needs two negative tests after the 10 days to return to the team, and his first possible day back is Saturday, Nov. 13.

His petition with the league helps explains why Rodgers claimed he was immunized during training camp. It is clear that the Packers quarterback believed his alternate treatment method to be on par with vaccination, even if the NFL doesn’t agree.

It’s unclear what alternate method Rodgers used before returning to Green Bay this summer.

Coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t confirm Rodgers’ vaccination status. He said he’s confident all COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and coaches have been followed inside the Packers facility this season, even though Rodgers hasn’t worn a mask during weekly press conferences.

LaFleur also confirmed Jordan Love will be expected to start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

