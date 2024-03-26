Report: NFL is deciding between the Packers and Browns to face the Eagles in Brazil

The NFL loves high-profile quarterback matchups, and the first televised game in South America will decide which signal-caller can create a shootout against Jalen Hurts on a Friday night in September.

According to the latest reports, the NFL is currently deliberating between the Packers and Browns to determine which team will face the Eagles in Brazil.

The news was provided by Green Bay president Mark Murphy, who let the revelation slip while talking to reporters at the NFL owners meeting.

Packers president Mark Murphy tells local reporters the NFL is deciding between the Packers and Browns to play the Eagles in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/qsJLGnTlwP — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 26, 2024

It remains to be seen which team will ultimately be selected, but the prospect of American football being played in Brazil is certainly an exciting one.

