Report: NFL decides not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for hit on Carson Wentz

Jadeveon Clowney faced death threats from angry Eagles fans, but that appears the worst repercussion for the Seahawks defensive end for his hit on Carson Wentz.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports that the NFL has decided not to fine Clowney for the hit that knocked Wentz out of Sunday’s game.

Clowney was not penalized on the play, and afterward, in a pool report, referee Shawn Smith called it “incidental” contact and not deemed a foul.

Clowney called it a “bang-bang play” after the game and wouldn’t talk about it Thursday.

The hit came on the ninth play of the game and sent Wentz to the locker room with a concussion.