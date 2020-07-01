Report: NFL to cut preseason in half, taking away Ravens first and fourth preseason games against the Bills and Redskins

According to a report from ProFootballTalk, the NFL has scrapped its first and fourth preseason games this season and cut the preseason in half.

NFL to announce on Thursday (if not sooner) that Week One and Week Four of the 2020 preseason will be scrapped https://t.co/eJ5jO7EDCQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

The Ravens were scheduled to play the Bills at home on Aug. 14 to open the season, then end the preseason on Sept. 3 against the Redskins.

Now, the Ravens' tentative preseason schedule will have one road game, at the Cowboys on Aug. 22, and home against the Panthers on Aug. 30.

According to the report, the move was spurred on by two factors: Firstly, that road teams would have trouble moving that many bodies and risk spreading COVID-19. Secondly, that no team has had on-field workouts this summer. Now, with training camps scheduled to start on July 28, teams will have more time to prepare for the season.

The move came with coronavirus cases continually rising in the United States a day after Dr. Anthony Fauci said new cases could reach 100,000 per day if more preventative measures were not taken. On June 30, the U.S. had 46,042 new cases, the second-highest total since the pandemic began.

Woahhh.



Dr. Fauci said he would not be surprised if the US has 100k new COVID cases a day "if things don't turn around."



"It could get very bad," he adds.







— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) June 30, 2020

Baltimore is still set to report to camp at the end of the month, as is the rest of the NFL. With the new preseason schedule, they'll have about three weeks to prepare for the first on-field game action of the season.

The Ravens haven't lost in the preseason since Sept. 3, 2015, when they lost 20-19 to the Falcons.

