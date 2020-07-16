Report: NFL creating a COVID-19 IR classification for those who test positive for virus

As the NFL plans to conduct it's full regular-season schedule this fall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, many have wondered what will occur should a player test positive for the virus.

Well, the league has a plan in place. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the NFL has created a separate COVID-19 classification on the Injured Reserve list for players who test positive. Once a positive test occurs, that player will remain on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

By changing the IR rule, teams will be allowed to fill the roster spot of the player who tested positive with another player who has not contracted the virus. Should a player test positive, they will still be paid during their full salary during that span, according to Florio.

The NFL has yet to determine what will happen should a player not be fit to return after three weeks, according to Florio. After the three week mark, players who contract the virus either must be moved back to the active roster or will revert to IR full-time.

The purpose of this rule is to prevent players who test positive for the virus from missing the bulk of the season, or rather, it's entirety. Should this rule not have been put in place, organizations would have been tasked with the tough decision of what to do with a player who tested positive for the virus: whether to keep him on the active roster and have them not play, or place him on IR and shut him down for a minimum of eight weeks.

Earlier this offseason, the NFL changed its ruling for the number of players that are able to return from IR on each team from two to three. Coronavirus-related trips to IR will not impact this ruling.

