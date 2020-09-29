Report: NFL could move Titans-Steelers to Monday night

For now, the Titans game against the Steelers remains a go. But the Titans’ facility won’t reopen until at least Saturday after eight members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, including three players.

The NFL “wants and intends” to play the game as scheduled Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but a contingency plan is in place to move the game to Monday night. That would allow for additional testing and contact tracing to occur.

It also would allow the Titans an extra day to practice.

The NFL has moved games from Sunday to Monday in the past for natural disasters, conflicts with MLB’s postseason and even the collapse of the inflatable roof at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.

The NFL also could move the game to Week Seven by moving the Steelers’ Week Seven game against the Ravens to a week later when both have a scheduled off week.

