Report: NFL could expand to 18-game regular season

NFL teams will play a 17-game schedule for the first time during the 2021 season, but that may not be the end of the league's expansion plans.

NBC Sports' Peter King reports in his latest Football Morning in America column that "most observers think 18 games is on the way."

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk agrees and projects that the 18th game will be added around 2030:

It is on the way. Just a matter of time. Over-under is 2030. https://t.co/rEztYKrK2M — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 31, 2021

In addition to expanding the regular season, Florio thinks the NFL will be looking to add more teams, going from the current 30 to 34 or even more.

Over-under for expansion of the league to 34 or more teams is 2035. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 31, 2021

The motivation for adding another game to the season would likely be revenue. As King writes, "The owners have dollar signs dancing in their heads over more inventory; the players should have a roadblock dancing in theirs."

With an extra game in the 2021 season, some long-standing NFL season records could come crashing down. An 18th game, whenever it might be added, would open another new era in NFL history.