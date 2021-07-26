The NFL may change its plans to test fully vaccinated players only once every 14 days.

Concerned that even some fully vaccinated players and staffers are getting breakthrough infections, the NFL and NFL Players Association have discussed increased testing for the vaccinated, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Fully vaccinated staff may also be tested more often. The NFLPA would not be involved in discussions of more tests for staffers.

So far this month 13 vaccinated NFL staffers and four vaccinated players have tested positive, according to Schefter.

Although fully vaccinated people can become infected with COVID-19, they usually have either no symptoms at all or only mild symptoms. Still, there are concerns about vaccinated players with the virus spreading the disease to unvaccinated players.

Report: NFL considers more frequent testing for vaccinated players and staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk