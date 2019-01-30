Report: NFL to consider limited coaches’ challenges for judgment calls

The NFL is expected to consider allowing limited coaches’ challenges for judgment calls, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It would include a penalty or time run off if the coach is wrong to discourage abuse of the challenge.

The addendum is designed to get those against the use of coaches’ challenges for judgment calls on board, per Schefter.

This goes against what Competition Committee members John Elway and Stephen Jones have said publicly. Both expressed skepticism in allowing review of penalties.

But Sean Payton also is a member of the Competition Committee and is pushing for change. He said again Wednesday that he hopes the mistake in the NFC Championship Game leads to a rules fix.

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived, with officials missing both the interference penalty and the hit on a defenseless receiver.

Officials did not penalize Robey-Coleman, but the league docked him $26,739 for an illegal hit.

The play and aftermath will take center stage this afternoon at Commissioner Roger Goodell’s state of the league address.