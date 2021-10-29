Report: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell paid nearly $128 million over 2 years

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was paid nearly $128 million over the past two years through his salary, bonuses and other benefits, according to The New York Times.

That figure, per the report, was discussed at the league-wide owners meeting in New York earlier this week. About 90% of Goodell’s pay over the past two years came from bonuses alone, four sources told The New York Times — which was so large “because he had helped secure such favorable labor and media deals.”

Specifically, Goodell was paid $63,900,050 each year — which totals up to $127.8 million. That, per The New York Times, makes him one of the top-five paid CEOs in the world.

Over the past two years under Goodell, NFL players narrowly passed a new collective bargaining agreement and the league expanded its schedule to 17 regular season games. The NFL also announced several new television and media deals through 2033 that are reportedly worth more than $100 million.

Goodell has received criticism in recent weeks over his handling of the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team’s reported misconduct. He said Tuesday that he will not release a report on the investigation the NFL conducted, but that he believes Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder was “held accountable.”

Goodell replaced commissioner Paul Tagliabue in 2006, and signed a five-year extension in 2017 worth up to $200 million, per the report. The league paid him almost $32 million in 2015, according to ESPN, which was the final year the NFL published those records. He asked the committee not to pay him a salary in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.