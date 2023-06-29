Report: NFL commences investigation of latest Tyreek Hill incident

For the NFL, actions always speak louder than words.

Last week, the league had no comment when asked by PFT whether it was looking into the latest incident involving Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. This week, the NFL officially launched an investigation.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports that the league wants the video , and it also wants to interview "every police officer and detective involved in the Tyreek Hill investigation."

On June 18, Hill allegedly hit a man in the neck during a dispute at a South Florida marina.

The league likely will delay concluding an investigation and/or imposing punishment until the criminal investigation regarding the situation has ended.

If the NFL imposes discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, the penalty could be enhanced by Hill's history. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to choking and punching his then-pregnant girlfriend.