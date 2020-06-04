NFL coaches are set to return to team facilities on Friday after working from home the past three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo obtained by Pro Football Talk.

The return is still based on local and state governments permitting team headquarters to open. Teams are allowed 100 employees on the premises total, which will now include those coaches where applicable. The NFL also said in the memo that it will work with club medical staffs to implement COVID-19 testing for coaches and other football personnel prior to players being allowed to return to those facilities.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances," the memo states. Read the full memo obtained by PFT here.

Report: NFL coaches allowed back in the office on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington