Report: NFL clears Anthony Chickillo

The NFL has cleared Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo because of insufficient evidence, Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports.

The NFL has closed an investigation that began after Chickillo’s arrest Oct. 20. Chickillo will face no punishment, per Kaboly.

Chickillo was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after an incident with his girlfriend. The NFL placed him on the Commissioner’s Exempt list until charges were dropped.

He rejoined the roster Oct. 31, but the NFL investigation continued until this week.

Chickillo has made eight tackles and half a sack in five games this season.