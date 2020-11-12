Report: NFL clears 49ers of any COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL has cleared the 49ers from any violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols stemming from receiver Kendrick Bourne‘s positive test, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

The NFL and the union opened an investigation last week, looking into any potential violations, including whether face coverings were properly worn.

Bourne tested positive last week, and the 49ers placed him on the COVID-19 list. The team removed him from the list Friday after two negative tests but Bourne went back on the list this week after generating another positive test.

“It’s what you’ve heard,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I mean, [Bourne’s tests were] positive, negative, negative, positive, negative. Those things happen I guess, and we’re all just dealing with it. I know it’s a weird situation with him. It kind of is weird, though, with everybody in the world, not just our football players. So, we’re just trying to do the best with the protocols and hope that he gets cleared up to where it’s always negative, and hopefully we can get him out of here later in the week.”

Bourne missed last Thursday’s loss to the Packers as did teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, whom contact tracing determined were “high-risk” close contacts. Aiyuk, Williams and Samuel no longer are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The joint investigation found, though, that Bourne and the team were in compliance with coronavirus protocols.

Earlier this season, the NFL fined Shanahan $100,000 and the team $250,000 for the coach’s failure to properly wear his face covering during a game.

