NFL changes kickoff time of Patriots-Raiders Week 15 matchup

Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday night time slot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won't play four consecutive night games, after all.

The Patriots' Week 15 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET, instead will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, the NFL confirmed Monday.

Scott Zolak initially reported the news Monday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand."

That Patriots-Raiders matchup had plenty of juice entering the season, as it marked Josh McDaniels' first regular-season game against his former boss, Bill Belichick. Both teams have underwhelmed this season, however; New England sits eighth in the AFC at 6-6 while Las Vegas is 10th at 5-7.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders -- who will replace Patriots-Raiders on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" in Week 15 -- are neck-and-neck in the NFC East at 7-4-1 and 7-5-1, respectively, and just came off a 20-20 tie in Week 13.

Boston fans will have plenty to watch that Sunday afternoon, as the Celtics host the Orlando Magic at 3 p.m. ET at TD Garden on the 18th.