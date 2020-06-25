The NFL schedule hasn't been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic relative to its fellow professional sports leagues, but on Thursday it announced a cancellation and postponement of a preseason tradition.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league decided to cancel the Hall of Fame game exhibition between the Cowboys and Steelers and postpone its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony due to the virus.

The game was scheduled for August 6, while the ceremony was slated two days later for August 8. This marks the first event the NFL has had to cancel because of the ongoing pandemic, and the Cowboys and Steelers will simply play each other in the Hall of Fame game in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

The cancellation will also impact when the Cowboys and Steelers will report to training camp. The rest of the league is scheduled to report on July 28, but Dallas and Pittsburgh were set to report early for the game. Now, they'll report at the same time as everyone else.

The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Steve Hutchinson.

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: NFL cancels Hall of Fame game between Cowboys and Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington