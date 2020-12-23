Josh Gordon was slated to make his 2020 debut with the Seattle Seahawks this week after being reinstated by the NFL and placed on the 53-man roster.

But the troubled receiver is once again dealing with issues and has been banned from practicing and playing with the team.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that the NFL notified the Seahawks on Tuesday that Gordon failed to comply with the terms of his conditional reinstatement. He is barred from practice and games, but is still allowed in team meetings and individual workouts, according to the report.

Josh Gordon reportedly suffered another setback in his battle with substance abuse. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Report: Gordon suffered a ‘setback’

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero described the issue as “a setback in his battle with substance abuse.” No other details about Gordon’s setback have been reported.

Gordon hasn’t played since last season when the NFL suspended him for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. He played five games for the Seahawks after a midseason release by the New England Patriots before his Dec. 15 suspension.

That ban was the eighth of his NFL career by either the league or his team. Most of his suspensions have been tied to reports of alcohol and marijuana-related violations. Gordon was one of the most promising talents in the league when he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and was named All-Pro in his second season.

Seahawks hoped to have Gordon on Sunday

He was added to the Seahawks’ roster on Monday after being reinstated on Dec. 3, and head coach Pete Carroll had hoped to have him ready to play in Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute,” Carroll told reporters Monday.

Now, for Gordon, it’s a matter of when — or if — he gets another chance in the NFL.

More from Yahoo Sports: