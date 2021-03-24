Report: NFL approves move for Dan Snyder to buy 100 percent of Washington Football Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JP Finlay
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Dan Snyder to buy 100 percent of Washington Football Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dan Snyder will soon own 100 percent of the Washington Football Team after the NFL is set to approve a waiver for him to get a loan for $450 million to purchase 40.5 percent from minority investors.

According to multiple reports, the NFL will allow a loan of $450 million to Snyder so he can buy the share of the organization he doesn't own at a price of $875 million.

Approval of the waiver must be granted by at least 24 team owners at the league's owner meeting next week.

In turn, Snyder and his minority investors will cease an ongoing legal battle that had been bringing ugly details into light. 

From The Washington Post:

 

The league confirmed through a spokesman that the owners on the finance committee, which reviews potential ownership transactions, have recommended ratification of a waiver that would enable Snyder to take on an additional $450 million in debt. The granting of the waiver is subject to final approval of the league’s 32 franchise owners during their remote meeting scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, the NFL said through a spokesman. Ratification requires the approval vote of at least 24 of the 32 owners.

Tyler Dunne was the first to report the news of Snyder's pending purchase.

While Washington experienced a modicum of success last season in head coach Ron Rivera's first season - the team won the NFC East before a narrow playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers -  the last year has been a whirlwind off the field. 

A series of investigative reports from The Post revealed significant ugly details about the workplace culture and the team abruptly reversed course and changed its name last summer amid a flurry of threats from corporate sponsors. 

It appears that Snyder and the Washington Football franchise could find a new piece of stability if the debt waiver goes through next week at the NFL's league meetings. 

Recommended Stories

  • Snyder to buy out other Washington owners, pending approval

    Dan Snyder is buying out the Washington Football Team’s minority owners and will become the sole owner of the club. An NFL spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that Snyder’s application for a debt waiver of $450 million was approved by the finance committee and that the deal is pending approval from team owners. Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They have been mired in a court dispute with Snyder over their shares of the team.

  • Bucs, Ndamukong Suh close to deal

    The Buccaneers are trying to bring the whole band back together, and it looks like they’re about to finish a deal with another player. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Buccaneers are close to locking up a one-year, $9 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 33-year-old Suh started all 16 games [more]

  • Report: Washington keeping tabs on possible N’Keal Harry trade

    A report earlier this month indicated the Patriots were getting calls about trading wide receiver N'Keal Harry and it appears the Washington Football Team has been involved with some of them. John Keim of ESPN.com reports that Washington is monitoring the situation with Harry and that other teams are also in the mix. Keim notes [more]

  • Dan Snyder Buys Out Washington Football Team’s Minority Owners

    Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement to buy out his minority partners, according to people familiar with the deal, ending a long public fight over the future ownership of one of the NFL’s most valuable franchises. Snyder is paying roughly $900 million for stakes owned by Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and […]

  • WR Corey Davis came to Jets with belief Darnold 'is the guy'

    Intrigue and uncertainty have surrounded the New York Jets' quarterback situation all offseason. Corey Davis might have provided a little clarity. The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver said Tuesday he signed with the Jets last week with the belief that Sam Darnold will be the team's quarterback this season — despite speculation New York might go elsewhere with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft next month.

  • Danny Green, former UNC hoops star, gives $1 million for basketball scholarship

    “If I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I?”

  • Kyle Rudolph signs Giants contract after brief hiccup

    Tight end Kyle Rudolph has signed his New York Giants contract after a brief hiccup on Tuesday when tests revealed a foot injury.

  • NFL free agency 2021: Recapping the first week of Eagles’ free agency

    Here's a complete recap of every move the Eagles have made in the first week of free agency. By Dave Zangaro

  • Report: Dan Snyder to buy out Washington minority partners for $875M

    Soon, Dan Snyder will own 100 percent of the Washington Football Team.

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.

  • Latest Giants free agency buzz: Kyle Rudolph figures out deal with New York

    Here's the latest NFL free agency buzz as it pertains to the Giants.

  • Tim Peel, NHL ref caught on hot mic during Predators-Red Wings game, will no longer officiate

    Just one day after Tim Peel was heard on a TV broadcast saying he wanted to call a penalty on the Predators, the NHL said he will no longer officiate.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.

  • QB Marcus Mariota takes pay cut to stay with Raiders

    With the Raiders in desperate need for some cap room, the one place they could look to get it was by doing something with QB Marcus Mariota. They wanted to keep him, but couldn't afford his contract at around $11 million. So, it was a matter of ...

  • Far-right party set to gain new influence after Israeli vote

    An alliance of far-right groups including openly racist and homophobic candidates appears poised to enter Israel's parliament, possibly as an indispensable member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, according to exit polls Tuesday. The Religious Zionist Party includes a new incarnation of the Kahanist movement, a Jewish extremist group outlawed as terrorists by Israel, the United States and other Western countries decades ago over its incitement to violence against Arabs. Exit polls by Israel's three main television channels projected the Religious Zionist Party will win six to seven seats, the best-ever showing by an extreme right-wing party.

  • Jaguars remain 32nd in NFL.com power rankings after free agent signings

    The Jags got better in free agency last week but they still have to prove they don't belong at the bottom based on NFL.com's power rankings.

  • Dabo Swinney 'disappointed' to see allegations against Deshaun Watson, loves him 'like a son'

    Dabo Swinney stood by his former quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday night amid more than a dozen sexual abuse allegations against him.

  • Report: Washington eyeing Patriots WR N'Keal Harry to bolster offense

    New England drafted the physically imposing wide receiver in 2019, but could be sending him away in a trade.

  • Vikings re-sign Ameer Abdullah

    The Vikings will bring back running back and return man Ameer Abdullah in 2021. Abdullah is re-signing with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Last year Abdullah played sparingly on offense, having just eight carries for 42 yards and eight catches for 58 yards. But he was the Vikings’ primary kickoff returner and a [more]

  • Mike Tyson warns Anthony Joshua over lack of speed for undisputed fight with Tyson Fury

    The former world heavyweight champion doubts that Joshua possesses enough speed to unsettle the Gypsy King