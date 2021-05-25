Report: NFL to allow fans at Washington preseason games, training camp

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·1 min read
Report: NFL to allow fans at WFT preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

More people may be able to watch the Washington Football Team in-person this year starting in the preseason. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including Washington — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

The Washington Football team already announced it will play regular-season home games in front of full crowds.

Washington played just one home game in front of fans during the 2020 season, losing a 23-20 contest to the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

Washington's first home game is Week 1 when it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will also host the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in preseason action.

