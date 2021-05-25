Report: NFL to allow fans at Washington preseason games, training camp

Report: NFL to allow fans at WFT preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

More people may be able to watch the Washington Football Team in-person this year starting in the preseason. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including Washington — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

The Washington Football team already announced it will play regular-season home games in front of full crowds.

Washington played just one home game in front of fans during the 2020 season, losing a 23-20 contest to the New York Giants on Nov. 8.

Washington's first home game is Week 1 when it hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. The team will also host the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in preseason action.