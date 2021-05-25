Report: NFL to allow fans at Seahawks preseason games, training camp

Report: NFL to allow fans at preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

More people may be able to watch the Seattle Seahawks in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the Seahawks — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

This bodes well for full capacity at Lumen Field for the regular season, as well.

The Seahawks played all eight of their home games without fans during the 2020 season and only played two games in front of spectators all season.

The Seahawks' first home game of 2021 is Week 2 when they host the Tennessee Titans. They will also host Denver Broncos on Aug. 21 and the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 28 in preseason action.