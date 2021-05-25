Report: NFL to allow fans at Patriots preseason games, training camp

Report: NFL to allow fans at Pats preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

More people may be able to watch the New England Patriots in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the Patriots — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

This bodes well for full capacity at Gillette Stadium for the regular season, as well.

The Patriots played all eight of their home games without fans during the 2020 season and only played three games in front of spectators all season.

The Patriots' first home game is Week 1 when they host the Miami Dolphins. They will also host the Washington Football Team in their first preseason game on Aug. 12.