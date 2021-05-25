Report: NFL to allow fans at Eagles preseason games, training camp

Report: NFL to allow fans at Birds preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

More people may be able to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the Eagles — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

This bodes well for full capacity at Lincoln Financial Field for the regular season, as well.

The Eagles played all eight of their home games without fans during the 2020 season and only played three games in front of spectators all season.

The Eagles' first home game of 2021 is Week 2 when they host the San Francisco 49ers. They will also host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener on Aug. 12 and play the New England Patriots in preseason action on Aug. 19.