Report: NFL to allow fans at 49ers preseason games, training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

More people may be able to watch the San Francisco 49ers in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the 49ers — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

This bodes well for full capacity at Levi's Stadium for the regular season, as well.

The 49ers played all eight of their home games without fans during the 2020 season — and only five of those games came at their home stadium in Santa Clara.

The 49ers' first home game of 2021 is Week 3 when they host the Green Bay Packers. They will also host the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 14 and Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29 in preseason action.