Report: NFC contender ‘making a push’ to sign Cowboys ex-LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith may not be on the unemployment line for long.

After being released by the Cowboys on Tuesday night, the 2016 second-round draft pick is drawing interest from several teams around the league. According to one NFL insider, the linebacker’s next gig may take him back to his native Midwest.

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly “making a push” to obtain Smith’s services, as per Ian Rapoport. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame in 2014, so he got an up-close look at Smith as a college sophomore terrorizing his passers every day in practice.

Keep an eye on the #Packers for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith, sources say. They are making a push. Coach Matt LaFleur was at Notre Dame with Smith and is a fan. Multiple teams are still in the mix, as well, and it’s not over yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

Earlier Wednesday, Rapoport mentioned Washington, Cleveland, and Las Vegas as other clubs that may have a need at the position. He revealed that “multiple teams are still in the mix” to land Smith.

The Packers are currently allowing 102 rushing yards per game and giving up an average of 25 points per contest. They’re a bit thin at the linebacker spot these days, with Za’Darius Smith out indefinitely after recent back surgery and Preston Smith leaving their Week 4 game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

